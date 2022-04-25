New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday (April 24, 2022) clarified that Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory for students of Class 10 and Class 12 who are preparing for the upcoming board examination.

According to a notice issued by CISCE on 22 April, “The CISCE has advised the Heads of CISCE affiliated Schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15 —18 years vaccinated at the earliest."

“The CISCE reiterates the above as being only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a pre-condition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examinations,” the examination board clarified on Sunday.

Students are advised to keep an eye for an updated feed on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.

This clarification comes a few days after state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad approached the board and a union education minister regarding a mandate by the board making vaccination compulsory for all those appearing exams.

Meanwhile, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 semester 2 exam begins on Monday (April 25, 2022).

ICSE Semester 2 exam important guidelines here

The board is commencing its Class 10 semester 2 exam with an English Language paper (English Paper-1) today.

The students, who are appearing in the examination, need to note that the exam duration will be 90 minutes and they will be provided with an additional 10 minutes time to read the questions.

