ICSE Semester 2 exam begins today - Check important guidelines here

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to conduct its Class 10 semester 2 exam from Monday (April 25, 2022).

The board is commencing its Class 10 semester 2 exam with an English Language paper (English Paper-1) today.

The students, who are appearing in the examination, need to note that the exam duration will be 90 minutes and they will be provided with an additional 10 minutes time to read the questions.

Check ICSE important exam day guidelines here:

- The students should reach the exam venue well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and social distancing at the venue. The students are also advised to wear face masks and carry their own hand sanitizer.

- Students must carry printout of their admit card with them. In case, they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

- Students should make sure they follow the prescribed Covid-19 protocols at the venue and maintain proper social distancing.

- Candidates should not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

- As soon as the students get their sheet, they need to write their UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it. This information should also be written on the front page of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers etc, write this information on those sheets as well.

- Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet.

- Both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet should be filled with black or blue ball pen only. Candidates should leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.

- Any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted inside the exam hall.

