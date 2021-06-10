ICSI CS Exam 2021: Candidates of executive, professional course to get extra attempt in December

New Delhi: The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday (June 9, 2021) announced that it will allow the candidates to sit for an extra attempt for the last exams of the CS Executive and Professional programmes.

The institute said that the candidates will be allowed to sit for an extra attempt in December 2021. As per the reports, the decision has been made in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The decision will help the candidates of the old syllabus of CS Executive and Professional programmes, who were unable to appear for the upcoming exams from August 10 to August 20, 2021, due to reasons associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India took to Twitter handle and said, “ICSI Relief for CS students due to COVID19. One more attempt, i.e. Dec 2021 Exams, allowed for the Executive, Professional Programme Old Syllabus last exams. ICSI CS Exam 2021 extra attempt will be given to the students.”

Additionally, the candidates need to note that the complete schedule is available on the official website- icsi.edu, and that the ICSI CS Exam 2021 would be conducted from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021.

