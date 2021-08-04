हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICSI EXAM 2021

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 notification out, check important details here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the notification for CS foundation 2021. Exam will be held on August 13th and 14th, 2021 through remote proctored mode. Concerned candidates can check the notification on the official website icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 notification out, check important details here
Picture credits: Pixabay

New Delhi: Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the notification for CS foundation 2021. The exam will be held on August 13th and 14th, 2021 through remote proctored mode. Concerned candidates can check the notification on the official website icsi.edu

According to the released notification candidates can either opt for remote proctored mode in which students will be able to give the exam from their home any convenient place without compromising the integrity of the examination or CBE at the examination centre. The authorities will send an official email or an sms for the same to the candidate to provide detailed instructions.

There will be no change in the exam dates and would be held as scheduled. Likewise, no changes in the exam syllabus, the pattern of questions, marking, and submission of answers. In like manner, a mock test will also be scheduled for the candidates so that they can familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and having no problem on the main day.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICSI EXAM 2021ICSI EXAM dateRemote Proctored
Next
Story

Pan-India ISIS module, conspiring to target right-wing leaders, busted; five detained

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Islamic scholar Atiqur Rehman furious at anchor's counter-questions on conversion!