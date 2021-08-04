ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 notification out, check important details here

New Delhi: Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the notification for CS foundation 2021. The exam will be held on August 13th and 14th, 2021 through remote proctored mode. Concerned candidates can check the notification on the official website icsi.edu

According to the released notification candidates can either opt for remote proctored mode in which students will be able to give the exam from their home any convenient place without compromising the integrity of the examination or CBE at the examination centre. The authorities will send an official email or an sms for the same to the candidate to provide detailed instructions.

There will be no change in the exam dates and would be held as scheduled. Likewise, no changes in the exam syllabus, the pattern of questions, marking, and submission of answers. In like manner, a mock test will also be scheduled for the candidates so that they can familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and having no problem on the main day.

