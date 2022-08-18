NewsIndia
ICSI CS Result 2022 date: CS Professional, Executive Result releasing on THIS DATE at icsi.edu- Check latest notification here

ICSI CS Results 2022: As per the notice, the result for the June Session exams will be declared on the official website – icsi.edu, check complete schedule below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

ICSI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has announced the ICSI CS Result 2022 date for the Professional and Executive Courses. According to an official announcement, the CS Professional and CS Executive Results will be published on the official website - icsi.edu - on August 25, 2022. The results for the CS Professional and Executive Programmes will be announced on Thursday, August 25, according to a notice dated August 17, 2022. ICSI has also released the result time, which is shown in the table below.

The CS Professional and Executive Programme Exams for the December Session will be held from December 21 to 20, 2022, according to the notification. The online registrations will begin on August 26, 2022. ALSO READ: West Bengal to have its Sports University SOON: CM Mamata Banerjee

ICSI CS 2022 Result: Important Dates

Course Date Time
CS Professional August 25, 2022 11:00 AM
CS Executive August 25, 2022 2:00 PM

ICSI CS 2022; download the official notification here

"The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Executive Programme Examination will be placed on the Institute's website www.icsi.edu soon after the result is declared for download by Candidates for their reference, use, and records." The announcement also indicates that "no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be supplied." ICSI conducted the CS Executive Exam and the CS Professional Exam from June 1 to 10, 2022. The results are now planned to be released the following week.

 

