West Bengal to have its Sports University SOON: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state will soon have its own sports university, details below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:43 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • West Bengal CM announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for infrastructural development of two century-old clubs
  • The CM stated that as an ardent fan of the game and juggles the ball
  • The TMC boss also said that she coined the 'Khela Hobe' slogan taking inspiration from this sport

Kolkata: Asserting that she loves the game of football, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for infrastructural development of two century-old clubs -- East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. Banerjee, after inaugurating the East Bengal museum - Raja Suresh Chandra Memorial Archive - at its Maidan tent here, also said that her government would soon set up a sports university in the city. The museum houses reels of legendary matches, jerseys, and kits of former players, books, and documents chronicling the important events of the club.

The CM stated that as an ardent fan of the game, she juggles the ball as and when she finds time. The TMC boss also said that she coined the Khela Hobe' slogan taking inspiration from this sport. Khela hobe (the game will be played) was TMC's slogan for the 2021 Assembly polls. "I love the sport (football), I play the sport sometimes. And that is the reason I coined the slogan 'Khela Hobe'. I want to tell you all that I even juggle a football. "I was beaten up when the CPI(M) was in power. I have had surgeries on both hands and feet. There is a back injury, too. Nevertheless, I love to play the game," she said. ALSO READ: REET 2022 Answer Key to be released SOON on reetbser2022.in, last day for objection TODAY

Banerjee gave assurance that her government would support the dreams of the state's sportspersons. "We plan to start a dedicated university for sports so that the younger generations, who are interested in sports, do not have to go anywhere else. I promise you that we will always try to support every dream of our sportspersons," she added.
 

CM Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalKolkataSports universityWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

