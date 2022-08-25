NewsIndia
ICSI CS Results 2022: CS Professional Results DECLARED at icsi.edu- Direct link here

 ICSI CS Result 2022 for CS Professional course declared on August 25, scroll down for more details.

Aug 25, 2022

ICSI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS Result 2022 for CS Professional course declared on August 25, 2022. Candidates who took the exams can view and obtain their results at ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. To obtain their ICSI CS June session results, candidates must enter their application number or registration number, as well as their date of birth.

ICSI announced the CS Professional 2022 at 11 am. The CS Executive 2022 results will be announced at 2 p.m., respectively. Candidates are encouraged to keep monitoring the official website for updates on the ICSI CS Result link 2022. From June 1 to June 10, 2022, ICSI administered the CS Executive and CS Professional exams. ALSO READ: TS EdCET Results 2022 likely to be released TODAY

ICSI Results 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website - icsi.edu
  • Click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
  • Enter your login credentials- user ID and password
  • CS Executive, Professional exam results will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

ICSI CS Result 2022; direct link here

Candidates who took the CS Professional exam, on the other hand, will receive a hard copy of their mark sheets within 30 days of the results being announced. Registration for the ICSI CS December 2022 test will commence on August 26, 2022, and the exams will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2022.

 

