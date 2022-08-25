NewsIndia
CS RESULT

ICSI CS Results 2022 Date & Time: CS Professional, CS Executive Results to be released TODAY at icsi.edu - Here’s how to check

ICSI CS Results 2022: CSI CS Result 2022 date, and time was released on the official website, and accordingly, the result for CS Executive and CS Professional courses will release today, August 25, 2022, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

ICSI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS Result 2022 for CS Executive and CS Professional courses will release today, August 25, 2022. Candidates who took the exams can view and obtain their results at ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. To obtain their ICSI CS June session results, candidates must enter their application number or registration number, as well as their date of birth.

ICSI will announce the CS Professional 2022 and CS Executive 2022 results at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Candidates are encouraged to keep monitoring the official website for updates on the ICSI CS Result link 2022. From June 1 to June 10, 2022, ICSI administered the CS Executive and CS Professional exams.

 

Course Date Time
CS Professional August 25, 2022 11:00 AM
CS Executive August 25, 2022 2:00 PM

ICSI Results 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website - icsi.edu
  • Click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
  • Enter your login credentials- user ID and password
  • CS Executive, Professional exam results will appear on the screen
  • Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

To qualify for the ICSI CS test 2022, candidates must get at least 40% in each subject and 50% overall. Candidates will be provided formal e-result-cum-marks statements as soon as the ICSI CS result is announced. ICSI will give e-result statements to all students who took the exam. ICSI will distribute the results online only; no physical copies will be mailed.

ICSI CS Result 2022; download the official notification here

Candidates who took the CS Professional exam, on the other hand, will receive a hard copy of their mark sheets within 30 days of the results being announced. Registration for the ICSI CS December 2022 test will commence on August 26, 2022, and the exams will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2022.

 

