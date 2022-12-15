ICSI CSEET 2022: Registration last date TODAY at icsi.edu- Steps to apply here

ICSI CSEET 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test, ICSI CSEET 2022 registration for the January session exam is scheduled to end today, December 15, 2022. Candidates who desire to take the ICSI CSEET Jan 2022 exam can enrol by visiting the ICSI official website—icsi.edu. While applying for CSEET 2022, candidates will be needed to provide a number of requested papers and data. The ICSI CSEET 2022 January session test will be held on January 7, 2023. The ICSI CSEET test will last two hours and will consist of 140 multiple-choice questions worth 200 points. The exam will be administered using the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) style.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website--icsi.edu

On the appeared homepage, click on the CSEET 2022 application link

A new login/registration page would open

Key in your details and upload the asked set of documents

Pay the asked application fee

Submit details and save the form

Take a printout for future reference

ICSI CSEET Registration: Check list of documents here

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card.

"In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET," reads the official notice