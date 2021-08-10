IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: 650 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts; know dates, eligibility, and important details

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager Grade A. This IDBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 650 seats and the registration process for the recruitment drive has already begun from August 10, 2021, and will continue till August 22, 2021. All interested candidates are instructed to complete all the registration formalities only through online mode as no application forms through offline modes such as postal service or in-person submission will be accepted by the authorities.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

To apply for these managerial posts, candidates should be a Graduate from any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60 percent marks (55 percent for SC/ST/PWD candidates). All interested candidates should have their final year result declared on or before July 1, 2021. Also Read - IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply For Part Time Medical Officer Posts Before July 7; Check Salary, Vacancy Details

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Age limit

All candidates applying for the given positions must be 21 years or above of age to 28 years respectively. A candidate must not be born before July 2, 1993, and later than July 1, 2000. Also Read - CBI Conducts Searches at 100 Locations Across 11 States in Separate Bank Fraud Cases

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

This recruitment drive is for a total number of 650 vacancies across the country for the post of Assistant Bank Grade A in IDBI Bank. It is being carried out for admission to IDBI Bank-PGDBF through Manipal, Bengaluru, and Nitte, Greater Noida.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Application fee

All candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000. In the case of the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD categories, they will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website idbibank.in

2. Click on the “CAREERS” section followed by the “Recruitment for IDBI Bank-PGDBF 2021-22” link

3. Click on the “APPLY ONLINE” option and then, choose the “New Registration” option

4. Enter the required details such as name, contact details, email ID. This will create a provisional registration number and password

5. Now, login using the credentials and complete the remaining application for

6. Make sure to click on the “Save & Next” option for saving the entered information

7. Upload the required documents as per the dimensions and format specified by IDBI authorities (*Documents likely to include photographs, signature, left thumb impression and hand-written declaration image)

8. Verify the details entered in the application form

9. After verifying the details, click on the “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” option

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply the application fee

Step 1: After submitting the application form, click on the ‘Payment’ tab.

Step 2: Choose a suitable payment mode such as Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/IMPS, etc.

Step 3: Submit the payment information and wait for the server to process the payment.

Step 4: Once the payment is processed, download or print the e-Receipt for future use.