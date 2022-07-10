IDBI Recruitment 2022: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will end the registration process for the posts of Specialist Officers(SO) today, July 10, 2022. Interested and eligible can apply online through the official website idbibank.in. As per the official notification, the registration process has started on June 25, 2022. A total of 226 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: June 25, 2022

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: July 10, 2022

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): B.E/ B.Tech /Bachelor in Electronics/Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55%

marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

Security Officer: Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University, National Defence Academy or open university recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

Fraud Risk Management (FRM): Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official website – idbibank.com

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab

- A new page will open, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link given under Specialist Officer Recruitment

- Fill in your application form, upload all documents

- Pay the application fee, if any and submit the form

- Download and take a printout for future references.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications, and working experience, etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support.

Candidates would be informed about the venue, time and date for the selection process through an official notification on the official website or through an admit card or call letter.