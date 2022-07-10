Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: The Supreme Court of India(SCI) will end the registration process for the post of Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ NonGazetted) today, July 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Court- sci.gov.in before the deadline ends. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 210 vacancies. “The number of vacancies is tentative and subject to change i.e. increase or decrease due to administrative reasons,” SCI in an official notification said. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Physically challenged/Ex-Servicemen and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per Government Rules.

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration begins from: June 18, 2022

The online registration ends on: July 10, 2022

SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Junior Court Assistant: Graduate + English Typing- 35wpm + Basic Computer Knowledge The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on a Computer is required. Candidate must have a knowledge of Computer operation.

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the position is 18 years, and the maximum age is 30 years.

Age relaxation will be granted in accordance with government regulations.

SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application Fee:

Pay the application fee Online. For General/OBC candidates: 500/-

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

Click on the Apply Online Link provided below or go to www.sci.gov.in.

- Complete the application form

- Upload the necessary documents.

- Pay required fees

- Take a print-out the application form for future reference.

SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be based on an Objective Type Written Test, Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test, Typing (English) test and Descriptive Test (in the English Language).