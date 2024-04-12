New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to his 'Mutton in Sawan' and said that the PM gets into trivial discussions but never gives an account of inflation and unemployment.

Talking to the reporters Tejashwi said, "I have been speaking about jobs, about employment, about inflation for long. He doesn't give an account for that."

"We are demanding an account of things that they did for Bihar in 10 years. PM should give an account of 10 years. Idhar udhar ki baat na karein, muddey ki baat karein Pradhanmantri," he added.

#WATCH | On PM Modi's "cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and making a video of it to tease the people of the country" comment, former Bihar Deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "I have been speaking about jobs, about employment, about inflation for long. He doesn't give… pic.twitter.com/Y1kQZn18Py — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Earlier today, PM Modi slammed the INDIA bloc aliies Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav over a viral video from last year, where the two leaders were seen cooking mutton during the holy month of Sawan.

Addressing an election rally in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, "The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people."

Taking a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi's visit to Lalu Yadav's residence and cooking mutton with him, the PM said, "They visit a person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail. They visit the house of such a criminal and enjoy cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country," he added.