Idukki landslide death toll rises to 43; 17 more bodies recovered, search operation in full swing

KOCHI: The death toll in the recent massive landslide in Idukki district in Kerala rose to 43 with with 17 more bodies being retrieved from the debris.

Three days after settlements of estate workers were swept away by devastating landslides at Pettimudi near Rajamala, various agencies engaged in the rescue operations on Sunday recovered 17 bodies. Despite adverse weather conditions in Pettimudi, rescue operations by NDRF, fire and police department personnel are continuing to recover bodies of more people feared trapped in the landslide, officials told PTI.

The report stated that while 43 bodies have so been recovered from the site, 12 people were rescued by the teams.

Meanwhile, rains continued to lash many parts of Kerala amid predictions of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast agency has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts.

Incessant rains, landslides and opening of shutters of dams across rivers have led to rise in water levels in rivers and streams in central Kerala, aggravating the flood situation. Six shutters of Pamba dam in Pathanamthitta district were opened this afternoon after its water level rose to 983.45 meter mark, raising concerns about floods in Ranni, Chengannur and Kuttanad regions.

The shutters were opened to bring down the water level in the dam to 982 meters in nine hours, Pathanamthitta district officials said. There will be a 40 cm rise in water level in river Pamba, they said.