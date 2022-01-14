हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghazipur

IED found in Delhi's Ghazipur market, controlled explosion carried out

"An IED has been recovered from the suspicious bag and a controlled explosion was carried out," a senior police official said. 

IED found in Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur market, controlled explosion carried out
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found concealed in an unattended bag at the eastern part of the national capital on Friday morning triggering panic among the people.

"An IED has been recovered from the suspicious bag and a controlled explosion was carried out," a senior police official confirmed to IANS.

Earlier, a Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 a.m. regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur flower market in the city after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

A team of National Security Guard`s bomb disposal squad and the sleuths of Delhi Police`s anti-terror unit Special Cell reached the spot immediatley to assess the situation.

Sources said the police in the national capital were already on alert due to the Republic Day security drill.

"Such events can be used by anti-national elements having nefarious designs to carry out terror attacks in the city," a top official had told IANS, recently.

Tags:
Ghazipurghazipur borderImprovised Explosive Device (IED)Delhi PoliceBomb squad
