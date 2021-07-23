हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

IED-laden Pakistani drone shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down a drone in Jammu's Akhnoor area on Friday. After receiving reports of a drone being spotted at midnight, the J&K Police shot it down 

IED-laden Pakistani drone shot down in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Akhnoor
Image used for representational purpose

Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Pakistani drone conspiracy last night after it shot down an explosives-laden drone in Jammu's Akhnoor area.

After receiving reports of a drone being spotted at midnight, the J&K Police shot it down. Police also recovered improvised explosive device from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). 

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had issued directions to officers to remain vigilant as terror outfits are continuously trying to use drones for terrorist activities.

"Terror outfits are continuously attempting to use drones for terrorist activities," DGP Dilbag Singh had told PTI.

Since the drone attack at the Jammu airforce airbase on June 27, several drones have been spotted on multiple locations in Jammu in the last one month raising threat of another drone attack. 

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

