New Delhi: The Twitter spat between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stretched on to the fourth day on Sunday (August 28, 2022) with the latter stating that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, the city will become the most prosperous in the world.

The Assam CM said that Kejriwal came to power in Delhi by promising to transform the national capital into London but has now started comparing the city with “small towns of Assam and Northeast”.

“You came to power with the promise of making Delhi like London and Paris, don't you remember @ArvindKejriwal ji? When he could not do anything, he started comparing #Delhi with small towns of Assam and Northeast! Believe me, if the BJP gets a city and resources like Delhi, the party will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” the Assam CM said in his latest tweet in Hindi.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2022

Delhi CM replied to Sarma’s comment by saying- "You didn't answer my question - "When should I come to see your government school?" It doesn't matter if the school is not good. Will fix it it together."

The Twitter spat between the two leaders started after Kejriwal had attacked Sarma on Friday over reports that the Assam government was planning to shut some schools over poor results.