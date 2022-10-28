'If CHOTA PAPPU had said what he is saying now, THEN...': Eknath Shinde's Minister MOCKS Aaditya Thackeray over Tata-Airbus CRITICISM

For the last two days, there has been a lot of discussion in political circles about the transfer of the Tata Airbus project to Gujarat. The opposition has started holding the ruling party responsible for this. Speaking in this regard, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the ruling Eknath Shinde government in the state. Aaditya Thackeray criticized that "It can be seen that the industry has no faith in the Khoke government. Will the Industries Minister resign even after 4 projects escape from Maharashtra?". On this, the state's Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has given a strong reply to Aaditya Thackeray. This time he has mentioned Aaditya Thackeray as 'CHOTA PAPPU'.

After it became clear that the Tata Airbus manufacturing project would be done in Gujarat, Aaditya Thackeray criticized the state government. "The Khoke government spent yet another project outside Maharashtra. Since the month of July, I have been continuously demanding that the 'Tata Airbus Project' should not be moved out of Maharashtra. But it happened again. Why are the projects in Maharashtra going on continuously for the last three months?" Aaditya Thackeray asked this question.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar responded by referring to Aaditya Thackeray as 'CHOTA PAPPU'. "Actually, I am surprised by Aditya Thackeray. When did that project go? How did it go? What was the date? If they see this closely, they will realize everything. The project moved to Gujarat on 21 September 2021. Who was the Chief Minister then? His father was the Chief Minister. Those who were speaking were cabinet ministers then", said Abdul Sattar.

Sattar further added, taunting Aaditya Thackeray, "Wasn't the exchange with them fair in this transaction? People have started asking questions about this too. If Chhota Pappu had said what he is saying now, then this situation would not have arisen today."