Anti-CAA protests

If Congress not behind anti-CAA violence, why haven't they condemned it: JP Nadda

JP Nadda offered prayers at the Swaminarayan Mandir where saints handed over a letter to the BJP leader in support of CAA.

If Congress not behind anti-CAA violence, why haven&#039;t they condemned it: JP Nadda

Vadodara: BJP national working president JP Nadda said here on Thursday that Congress has not condemned the violence that took place during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, implying that they are behind it. 

"Congress says they are not behind the violence," said Nadda. "If you are not behind it, then so many days have passed, why have you not condemned it?" he asked while addressing an event here.

Live TV

Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the Swaminarayan Mandir. Temple saints handed over a letter to the BJP leader in support of CAA.

The party is conducting meetings and organising seminars on CAA. Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday launched a toll-free number to get support from people for its campaigns in favour of the amended citizenship law.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Anti-CAA protestsJP NaddaCitizenship Amendment Act2019BJP
