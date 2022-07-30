New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Saturday morning, slammed comments made by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during an event and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to react to them. Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had made a remark stating that if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis living there would leave areas such as Mumbai and Thane, Mumbai city would cease to be the financial capital of India.

Raut interpreted the statement as an attack on the Maratha population of the state. He also asked Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde to respond to this.

Sanjay Raut shared a snippet of the speech on Twitter and wrote in Marathi, "As soon as BJP sponsored Chief Minister in Maharashtra started insulting Marathi man and Shiv Raya.. If the group that came out on self-pride is going to keep silent even after hearing this then don't mention the name of Shiv Sena.. CM Shinde.. at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard working people."

As per reports, the governor, in Andheri, said, "I keep telling people sometimes that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, then you will have no money left."

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had blamed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the split in the party and said Udhav Thackeray forged an alliance with NCP only at the behest of Raut. Speaking to ANI, Athawale had said, "It was not Sharad Pawar but Sanjay Raut who broke Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray decided to go with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) only at the behest of Sanjay Raut."

(With agency inputs)