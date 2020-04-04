If Pakistan wants to Jammu and Kashmir's welfare, it should end cross-border terrorism: MEA

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday (April 4, 2020) slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's repeated vituperation against India over Kashmir, asking him to refrain from interfering in India`s internal matters and end Islamabad-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Khan on Thursday had accused India of attempting to "illegally alter the demography of Jammu and Kashmir" and said that he will continue his campaign against India until it gave Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The Pakistani PM pejoratively lashed out at the BJP government in a series of tweets. He was reacting to the Union Home Ministry's notification which defined domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir for the sake of reservation in central government jobs.

On Saturday, the government in an official statement said, "We have seen the intemperate remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on India."

With regard to Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it is clear that Pakistan has no locus standi whatsoever on any aspect pertaining to it. "Repeated attempts to interfere in India`s internal affairs will not make its untenable claims any more acceptable," he asserted.

If Pakistan really wants to contribute to the welfare of the people of J&K, the spokesperson said, "It could do so best by ending cross-border terrorism and desisting from its campaign of violence and false propaganda."

Incidentally, Prime Minister Khan is drawing flak in Pakistan for his failure to send relief and ration to people under lockdown in several parts of Punjab province, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many locals have sought help from the Army.