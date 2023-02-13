'If PM Narendra Modi Fears Pakistan...': JDU Leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi Makes Controversial Remarks

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal-United leader and former MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi, who is known for making controversial statements, has once again made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Bageshwar Dham ‘godman’ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. While addressing a gathering in an event organised by Markazi Idara-E-Saria in Nawada on Sunday, Balyawi said, "If PM Narendra Modi is scared of Pakistan, allow 30 per cent recruitment of Muslim youths in the armed forces. When Pakistan made missiles and terrorised India, it was a son of a Muslim APJ Abdul Kalam who came forward and gave a befitting reply."

Coming down heavily on the Yoga guru, the JD-U leader alleged that Baba Ramdev is not an Indian and has a strong connection with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-E-Taiba.

"Baba Ramdev is not an Indian. How he obtained such big assets needs to be investigated. Different governments have given lands to Baba Ramdev. How the manufacturing of the products of his company (Patanjali) is taking place. Which are the companies supplying it? All these things need to be investigated," Balyawi said.

Shifting his focus to Baba Bageshwar, who came into the limelight with his statement on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu country, Balyawi said, "I don`t know who this man is. We knew the constitution and court of the country. No one would mislead the country by wearing a dress and make-up."

Earlier on January 19, Balyawi created a row after he said that Muslims will turn every city into Karbala if any finger is raised towards the Prophet Muhammad. Balyavi was addressing a gathering in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. During the address, the JDU leader recalled the remarks made by expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma and said that Muslims won't tolerate the insult of their master. He also slammed so-called 'secular' political parties for not demanding an arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Balyavi said that Muslims won't hesitate as their life and breath are not theirs but for the Prophet's. He said that Muslims live with the belief that a day will come when only the Prophet will be there and no other people will be alive.