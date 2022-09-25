'If slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad', 'Allahu Akbar' are raised, then Hindus...': Raj Thackeray's big warning

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday (September 24, 2022) reacted to "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Allahu Akbar" slogans that were allegedly raised at a protest march of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune and said that such "anti-national slogans" will not be tolerated. Calling for an end to "these anti-national activities" on an urgent basis, Thackeray asked people who raised such slogans to take their religion and go to Pakistan.

"This kind of drama is not going to be allowed in our country," he said in a statement.

"I earnestly request the central and state home ministers to take the sternest action against such outfits that even the phonetic sound of 'PA' will not be uttered from them. If not, then our country's Hindus will not take it lying down. I don't wish to go into the details of what may happen," he added.

"If the Hindus of Hindustan and our Marathis Hindus decide to take the matter in their hands, then what these scoundrel will face? Don't make me say it here! If this happens, there will be an unrest during the festive times. So it's better to put an end to these anti-national activities on an urgent basis," Thackeray warned.

If slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ ‘ Allahu Akbar’ are going to be proclaimed in our Pune city, then our country’s Hindus are not going to keep quiet.



Rather, it’s better to urgently put an end to this disease of anti-national elements.@AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/pdpqZQFBqc — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 24, 2022

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans heard during PFI protests in Pune

A video showing a group of people shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a PFI protest in Pune has gone viral. The city police said they were looking into the matter.

The PFI had organised the agitation outside the district collector's office in Pune city on Friday to denounce the recent raids on the organisation and the arrest of its activists. The video shows "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised when the protesters were taken into custody and made to sit in a police vehicle.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office yesterday in Pune City where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids against their outfit. Some cadres were detained by Police; they were arrested this morning. pic.twitter.com/XWEx2utZZm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

