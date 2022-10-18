NewsIndia
CORRUPTION IN GOA

'If someone asks for money in my name...': Pramod Sawant's advise on corruption is a must read

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to people to contact his office if any person demands money using his name.  "I am telling you again and again, if anyone collects money using my name or for doing any work, then people can complain or call the Chief Minister`s Office," he said, following reports that money was allegedly being collected on check-posts using his name.

"By now three persons have been arrested for various such issues. Hence I urge the general public if they come across such persons, then they can call the CMO or send email. I will not tolerate such incidents," he said.

"Last time one person used my name to enter a dance bar. A complaint was lodged against him and he was arrested," Sawant said.

"Those who take money promising jobs, complaints are lodged against them also. I will make a detailed enquiry if any such cases are brought to my notice," he added.

 

