'If the Situation Has Improved in J&K Then Reduce the Presence of Troops': Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, while attacking the L-G and BJP on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, said if the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir then reduce the presence of troops on the ground and use the vacated land for the public interest.

Mufti said, "The current LG administration in Jammu and Kashmir is giving statements about using the land claimed from people for schools, public parks, grounds, etc but the reality is that this government wants to see people of J-K striving for food so that people don't raise voice for the restoration of the special status of J&K".

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti further said, "If the LG administration are really concerned for people's welfare let them reduce the presence of troopers on the ground and use that land for public interest, as BJP itself are claiming about the improvement in the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir".

On being asked about Home Minister Amit Shah's statement of restoration of Statehood after elections in J-K, Mehbooba Mufti said that Shah and the entire BJP leadership are habitual in making false promises. She said people know what has happened to the promises of Rs 15 lakh and 2 crore jobs and the same will happen to these promises as well.