हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anand Mahindra

If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’, India would be on top: Anand Mahindra after vaccination record

Billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took on Twitter to celebrate India's world record of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’, India would be on top: Anand Mahindra after vaccination record
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The world is trying to fight back the coronavirus pandemic by stepping up its vaccination drive. But leaving behind every other nation, India is leading the vaccination drive and making history as over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a single day on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

As the nation celebrated the creation of the world record of vaccination drive, billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to show his surprise over India’s achievement of administering over 2.50 crore doses.

He expressed that if there was a 'Vaccine Olympic', India would clinch the gold medal.

Sharing the screengrab of the CoWIN portal, he said, “A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’ we’d be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record…”

ALSO READ: COVID-19 third wave won’t be as devastating as second if there is no new variant, says top virologist Gagandeep Kang

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anand MahindraCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Chardham yatra to begin from today, here’s all you need to know

Must Watch

PT4M43S

DNA: Indians are more attached to their offices, don't want 'Work From Home'!