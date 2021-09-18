If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’, India would be on top: Anand Mahindra after vaccination record

New Delhi: The world is trying to fight back the coronavirus pandemic by stepping up its vaccination drive. But leaving behind every other nation, India is leading the vaccination drive and making history as over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a single day on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

As the nation celebrated the creation of the world record of vaccination drive, billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to show his surprise over India’s achievement of administering over 2.50 crore doses.

He expressed that if there was a 'Vaccine Olympic', India would clinch the gold medal.

Sharing the screengrab of the CoWIN portal, he said, “A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’ we’d be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record…”

