'If unknown Iman visits your village..': Assam CM issues SoP after cops arrest 2 Al-Qaeda terrorists

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged the people of Assam to immediately inform the police station in case any unknown Imam comes to their village. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Two suspected terrorists linked with(AQIS) and (ABT) were arrested on Aug 20
  • Our Muslim community of Assam is helping us in this work", Sarma said
  • We're making a portal for Imam & other people who come to madrasa from other states

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday issued some SoP in case a new Imam enters a village. He urged the people of Assam to immediately inform the police station in case any unknown Imam comes to their village. 

This comes after two suspected terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested by police in Assam's Goalpara district on Aug 20.

 

"The policy will verify, only after that they can stay. Our Muslim community of Assam is helping us in this work", Sarma said.

 

Talking about introducing a portal for Imams, the Assam CM said. "We're also making a portal for Imam & other people who are coming to madrasa from outside the state. Those who are from Assam, do not need to register their names in that portal, people from outside will have to register their names in the portal"

Two suspected terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested by police in Assam's Goalpara district on Saturday.

They had given logistic support & shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh, SP VV Rakesh Reddy told ANI after the arrest.

"They've confessed to being members of AQIS. They've direct connection with Barpeta&Morigaon modules of AQIS/ABT. A lot of incriminating material related to Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters & other documents were seized along with mobile phones, SIM cards & ID cards from house searches", Reddy further said.

Earlier, in July, as many as 17 persons, including six Madarsa teachers, were held for allegedly having links with terror groups. They were detained for their alleged links with global terror outfits including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

(With ANI inputs)

