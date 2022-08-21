NewsIndia
Two Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists held in Assam; mobile phones, SIM cards seized

In Assam's Goalpara district, 2 suspected terrorists were arrested on Aug 20 who later confessed to being members of AQIS.

  • Two suspected terrorists linked with AQIS and ABT were arrested in Assam on Saturday
  • The terrorists had given logistic support & shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh

New Delhi: Two suspected terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested by police in Assam's Goalpara district on Aug 20 as per an ANI report. 

SP VV Rakesh Reddy, after the arrest, told ANI that they had given logistic support & shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh. Reddy further said, "They've confessed to being members of AQIS. They've direct connection with Barpeta&Morigaon modules of AQIS/ABT. A lot of incriminating material related to Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters & other documents were seized along with mobile phones, SIM cards & ID cards from house searches."

 

Earlier, in July, as many as 17 persons, including six Madarsa teachers, were held for allegedly having links with terror groups. They were detained for their alleged links with global terror outfits including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Also Read: Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; Madrasa teachers among 17 held

At the time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed, "The government-run madrasas have already been shut down in the state. These are two religious madrasas. We have already sealed one and the district administration was instructed to shift the children from there to a nearby school."

(With agency inputs)

