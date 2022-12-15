'If you compare Bihar & Gujarat, 50 such deaths...': Tejashwi Yadav hits back at BJP over liquor tragedy

Patna: Targeting the BJP over its protest on Chhapra hooch tragedy, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday (December 15, 2022) said that "It's BJP-ruled states that come among top 3-4 states (deaths due to spurious liquor). If you compare Bihar & Gujarat, 50 such deaths were reported in 4 years whereas 21 were in Bihar. The agenda of BJP's people is to only spread hatred & lies." Deaths due to spurious liquor is common in dry state Bihar. In a recent case, as many as 39 people died in after drinking spurious liquor in a village of Chhapra district.

Targeting the BJP for remaining silent while being in power, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Where was the BJP 4 months back when liquor was being found in the houses of relatives of one of their ministers?"

A political slugfest has erupted in Bihar with the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading charges.

Also Read: 'Alcohol is like GOD in Bihar, it is everywhere BUT...': Giriraj Singh MOCKS Nitish Kumar, says 'Not mentally FIT...'

Earlier today, while reacting to the hooch tragedy Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that liquor is a "bad thing" and that people drinking it will "obviously die".

It's BJP-ruled states that come among top 3-4 states (deaths due to spurious liquor). If you compare Bihar & Gujarat, 50 such deaths were reported in 4 years whereas 21 were in Bihar. The agenda of BJP's people is to only spread hatred & lies: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna pic.twitter.com/dCdMmLoa6b — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The chief minister said this while interacting with the media persons at the Bihar Assembly. The JD(U) chief said that even when there was no ban on alcohol in Bihar, people used to die due to spurious liquor.

"Liquor ban in Bihar was not my decision. Every party supported the law and then it was implemented. The women of the state had a strong demand for this law and it has benefitted a large section of the society," Kumar said.

"I want to ask the BJP about the deaths due to spurious liquor happening in those states where it is ruling. Liquor is not a good thing. Those who drink liquor, would die (Jo sharab piyega, wo marega)," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, reacting to CM Nitish Kumar's handling of the hooch tragedy BJP Minister and MP Giriraj Singh said, "Nitish Kumar is frustrated. Liquor is banned in Bihar but it is sold everywhere."

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Nitish Kumar is not mentally fit to run the government."