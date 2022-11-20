'If you want to shine in politics...': Chiranjeevi's Mantra for success in RAJNEETI

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Tollywood `megastar` K. Chiranjeevi, who has been staying away from politics for the last eight years, said on Sunday that it is very difficult to succeed in politics but hoped that his younger brother Pawan Kalyan would reach a top position.

Chiranjeevi, who had entered politics in 2008 but could not succeed, revealed that he had to pull out after realising that it is not easy to excel in politics.

Speaking at an alumni association meeting at YNM College in Hyderabad, the top star made some interesting comments about politics and why he failed.

"I can`t take something to a conclusion, if it has not come from my heart. If you want to shine in politics, you should not be sensitive," he said.

The actor remarked that in politics one has to verbally attack others and should be ready to tolerate what others say. "One has to be brazen in politics. At one stage, I started thinking do I really need this," he added.

Speaking about his brother and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, he remarked that Pawan is suitable for politics. "You are all with Pawan. With the blessing of you all, he will one day reach to some top position," Chiranjeevi added.

Chiranjeevi had entered politics in 2008 by floating Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). However, the party had to bite the dust in 2009 polls as the Congress under Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy retained power in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The actor later merged his party with the Congress and in return the latter made him a Rajya Sabha member and a Union minister.

After Congress was wiped out from Andhra Pradesh in 2014 due to the public anger over the state`s division, Chiranjeevi distanced himself from active politics and started focusing on films.

Last month, Chiranjeevi had said that his support will definitely be with Pawan Kalyan.

The megastar had stated that Andhra Pradesh needs a leader like Pawan Kalyan and hoped that people will give him an opportunity in future.

The former Union minister and Congress leader, who has been staying away from politics for the last eight years, made politically significant comments at a media event of his movie `Godfather`.

"Since childhood, I have known him for his honesty and commitment. This did not get polluted anywhere. We need such a leader," said Chiranjeevi about his younger brother.

In 2014 elections, Chiranjeevi led Congress party`s campaign in Andhra Pradesh while Pawan Kalyan was canvassing for TDP-BJP combine.

Pawan Kalyan, who founded Jana Sena Party (JSP) before 2014 polls, did not contest but supported TDP-BJP combine and addressed election rallies in the company of Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu.

In 2019, JSP contested the elections in alliance with BSP and the Left parties. However, Pawan Kalyan`s party could win a single seat in the 175-member Assembly and he himself was defeated from both the seats he contested.

Popular in Tollywood as `Power star`, Pawan revived his alliance with BJP after 2014 polls and is currently working to forge an alliance against ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)