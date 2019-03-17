If YSRCP wins in Assembly election, KCR will rule Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Taking a jibe at YSR Congress Party, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday claimed that if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party wins the upcoming state Assembly election, then the state will be ruled by Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Naidu made the statement while addressing party leaders and cadre in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister did not take name but indirectly accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of killing his own uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are experts in cheating and betraying... Andhra Pradesh got injustice due to KCR and Prime Minister Modi. But Jagan has colluded with them and betraying the state... Do we need a person who killed his own uncle and vanished all the evidences? KCR is supporting Jagan, as he wants a puppet government in Andhra. If YSRCP wins, KCR rules the state. So don`t vote for YSRCP," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Naidu claims that YSRCP has no right to even sit in opposition. He added that the MPs of YSRCP chose to resign as they lacked the courage to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and their MLAs failed to attend Assembly sessions as they could not fight on public issues. He remarked that YSRCP MPs and MLAs are only interested in taking salaries and they are not fit to represent the public.

"KCR comes to Visakhapatnam on the name of performing `pujas`. When KCR who had worked for me shows such attitude, how much attitude I should have? We have launched Mission 150+. We have to win all 25 MP seats in the state," added Naidu referring to upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

Naidu remarked that Andhra people showed their political acumen by defeating Congress badly for failing to do justice to the state by dividing it into two parts and now BJP should also meet the same fate in the state. Naidu stressed that Modi-KCR-Jagan have come together only to destroy Anhdra Pradesh but the people of state will not surrender before them. "We have the spirit of NTR with us. He gave us the slogan of self-respect. I gave you the slogan of Self Confidence. If anyone attacks our self-confidence, will we leave them?" Naidu added.

(with ANI inputs)