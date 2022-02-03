Ignore your party this time, vote for broom: Arvind Kejriwal request BJP, Congress workers in Goa

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (February 3) urged BJP, Congress and other opposition party workers to vote for AAP in the upcoming Goa polls.

Making an emotional appeal to the workers of rival parties, Kejriwal said that they should not leave their parties but vote for his party for a better future for their kids and people.

The Delhi Chief Minister asked the other party workers to ignore their party for once for a better future.

“Workers of BJP, Congress & other parties need not leave their parties & join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of the future of your children & Goa. Please ignore your party this time,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal made the statements while campaigning for his party in Goa for the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Kejriwal’s party candidates on Wednesday signed a legal affidavit and took a pledge to remain loyal to the party.

The candidates further pledged that they will work honestly if they are elected in the upcoming polls. Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar administered the oath to all candidates.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion said that all of our candidates are honest but this affidavit is needed to assure voters that these candidates are honest.

"Our candidates will send photocopies of the signed affidavit to every household in their constituency.

By doing this, we are giving a right to voters to file a case of breach of trust against our candidates if they violate the terms of the affidavit," said Kejriwal in Goa.

He further said that everyone is free to investigate candidates` history and you will not find one example of dishonesty.

Kejriwal said, "I believe today is an extremely important day in Goa`s politics. The two major problems in the way Goa have been governed are - One, there is flagrant corruption.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

AAP will take part in Goa Assembly Polls for the second time and will be fielding candidates in all 40 seats.

