IGNOU July 2022 admission closes TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to fill application form

IGNOU 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the IGNOU July 2022 registration window today, October 27 for UG and PG programmes. Candidates need go to ignou.ac.in, which is the official website to apply for fresh admissions. New applicants must register on the IGNOU admission portal in order to create an account. The IGNOU admission facility is available for both online and ODL admission for PG and UG programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes). Before applying for IGNOU admission 2022–2023, candidates should review the requirements for their preferred programmes. The exam dates for the term-end test in December 2022 have also been released by IGNOU. The dates for the IGNOU 2022 December TEE are December 2, 2022, through January 5, 2023.

IGNOU Registration form 2022: Here’s how to fill the form

Visit the official IGNOU website - ignou.ac.in.

Click on the “IGNOU Admission 2022” link available on the homepage.

Now, students need to click on the “Click Here for New Registration” tab.

Fill up the required details in the IGNOU 2022 admission form.

Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee.

Take out a few printouts of the duly filled IGNOU admission form.

The January and July semesters are when applications are accepted at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. IGNOU admission 2022 is held to admit candidates to undergraduate, graduate, post-graduate, diploma, advanced diploma, certificate, and doctoral level programmes in a variety of arts, sciences, and business sectors.