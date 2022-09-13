NewsIndia
IGNOU MBA Admissions 2022 registration begins at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: MBA Admissions 2022 registration begins. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU MBS Admissions 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying for the MBA programme may do so online at ignou.ac.in, IGNOU's official website. There are two ways to apply for the MBA programme: online and via distance learning. Admission to the MBA programme can still be applied for up to September 22, 2022.

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on “last date of admission for online and ODL (distance) programmes for July 2022 session is extended up to 22nd September 2022” link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on either distance or online link.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Once done, make the payment of the application fees.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees can be paid with a credit card, debit card, or through online banking. Candidates can visit the IGNOU website for further information about the MBA programme.

 

