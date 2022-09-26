IGNOU Re-registration 2022 last date to apply for July Session extended till Sept 30 at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has once again extended the IGNOU Re-Registration 2022 last date to apply. According to the official announcement published on ignou.ac.in today, September 26, 2022, the deadline for applications has been extended to September 30, 2022. The deadline to apply for the IGNOU July Session 2022 has once again been extended, according to an official notice published by IGNOU on social media.

The deadline for re-registering and submitting assignments for the December TEE 2022 is both September 30, 2022. For information on how to apply for re-registration for the IGNOU July Session 2022, candidates can refer to the method outlined below.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2022 – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for July Session Re-registration

Enter your roll number, password, and other credentials

Complete the registration and submit it

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The final application deadline has already been extended by IGNOU. Prior to being extended to September 25, 2022, the IGNOU Re-registration 2022 application deadline was set for September 21, 2022. Now, the deadline has been extended once more to September 30, 2022.



