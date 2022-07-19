IGNOU July Session 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for re-registration of IGNOU July 2022 all courses till 31 July. Earlier this date was 15th July. The university started the IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process on May 20. Candidates should apply as soon as possible. Candidates can check IGNOU re-registration status after 30 days of form submission. No student will be admitted to the next semester or academic year without submitting the IGNOU re-registration form.

This service is available to candidates who have already been accepted into a university course. Candidates should submit their applications by the deadline if they want to continue their studies in the following session. Furthermore, students who are currently enrolled in any of the University's courses or programs are encouraged to complete the re-enrolment process before the deadline. Applicants should be aware that they will not be admitted to the next semester unless they complete the re-registration process.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 31st July 2022https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 18, 2022

IGNOU July Session 2022: Here's how to apply for re-registration

Step 1: Candidates should first visit IGNOU's official website, https://ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the candidate re-registration link.

Step 3: Applicants must now enter their Enrollment ID and Program Code.

Step 4: The candidate must then pay the application fee.

Step 5: Candidates must now download the final page.

Step 6: Following this, candidates should print a copy of the final page and keep it with them.