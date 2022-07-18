JEE Main 2022: Mumbai-based Chinmay Moorjani received a score of 99.956 in the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. This has placed him among the top scorers; however, he is dissatisfied with his score and will retake the engineering entrance exam.

In an interview, Chinmay told News 18, "I will be writing the JEE Mains second session exam as well, as it will help me increase my score". The 17-year-old also says he intends to take the second session of the engineering entrance exam, which will begin on July 21st, to see if he can improve his score.

He began his studies soon after finishing his 10th-grade board exam in 2020. He has always been interested in engineering and hopes to get into one of the top IITs in the country by passing JEE Advanced. “I have always been passionate about engineering since my childhood. My aim is to get into a top IIT," he said.

Soon after finishing his 10th grade, he began studying for JEE Main. "While preparing for the exam I made detailed notes and ensured that I completed the study material on time. I solved as many previous years' question papers and attempted two - three mock tests every week. Further, I also attended the live doubt solving classes at the coaching institute," he said. Chinmay had opted for online coaching at Unacademy.

His father is an architect, and his mother is a stay-at-home mom. He also has a younger sister who is in class eight. Chinmay graduated from Ryan International School, which is affiliated with the CBSE board. He received a 98% on his 10th board exam and is awaiting his 12th result.

Chinmay is not the only one who intends to take the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam. Navya Hisaria of Rajasthan, who received full marks or a 100 percentile in the first session, intends to sit for the second session as well. The topper intends to take the second session of JEE Main 2022 for practise purposes. It will help him practise his time management skills, according to the winner. Even if these students score lower in the second term, the best of the two attempts' scores will be counted in the final result, according to the rules.