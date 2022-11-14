topStoriesenglish
IIFT MBA 2023: Last date to register TODAY at iift.nta.nic.in- Steps to register here

IIFT MBA 2023: Candidates for the IIFT MBA must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% overall or a CGPA of 5 out of 10, with Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subjects, details below.

IIFT MBA 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for IIFT MBA (International Business) 2023 exam today, November 14. Candidates may register for the IIFT MBA (IB) programme by visiting the site's official registration page at iift.nta.nic.in. The NTA began the application process on September 30, 2022. Before beginning the IIFT 2023 application process, candidates should carefully read the information brochure. The NTA will administer the online computer-based test (CBT) for the MBA program at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on December 18, 2022.

The online test will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a total of 120 minutes (2 hours). Candidates for the IIFT MBA must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% overall or a CGPA of 5 out of 10, with Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subjects.

IIFT MBA 2023 Application Form: Here’s how to register

  • Firstly, go to the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration' tab
  • On the next window, proceed with new registration link
  • Read the instructions displayed on the screen carefully
  • Generate a new user ID and password by filling basic details
  • Re-Login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed.
  • Cross-verify application details and proceed to upload scanned images of documents.
  • Pay the application fee as per the caste category and submit the application form.
  • Download the IIFT MBA 2023 application form PDF and print a copy for future use.

The application fee for candidates in the General, General-EWS, or OBC-NCL categories is Rs 2,500. The application fee for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender categories is Rs 1,250. Candidates who are NRIs and foreign nationals must pay Rs 15,000 in order to apply.

