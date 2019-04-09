IIM Bangalore topples IIM Ahmedabad in NIRF Rankings 2019 to emerge as India's top B-School

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore overtook IIM Ahmedabad in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings, to become the leading business school of the country in 2019.

IIM Ahmedabad, which was ranked number 1 under the Management category in NIRF 2018 and 2017, settled at the second spot in the latest rankings. The fourth edition of the Indian rankings based on the NIRF 2019 were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Top 20 B-Schools in India

1. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

2. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

7. Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

8. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

10. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

11. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

12. Management Development Institute, Gurugram

13. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur

14. Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli

15. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

16. SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

17. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

18. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

19. Indian Institute of Management, Raipur

20. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

The NIRF rankings are based on five criteria:

Teaching, Learning & Resources

Research and Professional Practice

Graduation Outcomes

Outreach and Inclusivity

Perception

Speaking on the achievement, G Raghuram, IIM Bangalore Director said, “This is entirely due to the efforts of the IIMB Faculty and Staff – both current and former, Past Leadership, the Board, Students and Alumni, and the supporting eco-system. The rankings are based on 5 criteria – Graduation Outcomes, Research and Professional Practice, Outreach and Inclusivity, Teaching, Learing and Resources, and Perception. I would specifically give credit to the earlier leadership of the institute and the response of the faculty and staff, at least over the past decade, who have often made difficult, but the right choices in setting the direction for and contributing to the institute. This has paid off in terms of Research and Professional Practice, and Teaching, Learning and Resources. IIM Bangalore has often been the pioneer in Outreach and Inclusivity. All this has enhanced the positive Perception and the Graduation Outcomes, especially in attracting top-rated students into IIM Bangalore.”

Speaking on the IIM Indore's ranking, Institute Director Himanshu Rai said, “From #11 last year to #5 this year has been a journey of learning, hard work and innovation. The credit for this goes to the entire institution which has worked tirelessly to make this happen. We intend to do even better in the years to come.”

In its fourth year of Rankings, the NIRF 2019 has been released in 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. Read more