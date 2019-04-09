IIMC Alumni Meet Connections 2019 held in Aizawl, Ranchi and Kolkata with focus on scholarship and medical fund

The annual meeting of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) was held in Aizawl (Mizoram), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kolkata (West Bengal) recently.

The annual alumni meet - Connections 2019 - kicked off in New Delhi on February 17 and meetings are being held across 21 cities in India and abroad. Including the latest ones, 19 annual meets have so far been organised.

Connections 2019 will close on April 13 with a meeting in Hyderabad and Dhaka (Bangladesh) simultaneously. In Dhaka, IIMCAA president Prasad Sanyal will formally announce the closure of Connections 2019.

The annual meeting in Aizawl chapter was chaired by Irene Lalruatakami. Professor in charge of IIMC's North-Eastern centre SR Silo, treasurer of IIMCAA Mizoram sub-chapter Ezra Deladia Fanai, executive member Angela Lelytuangi, K Lalremasanga, Maria Grace Lalramengi, JV Lalpunia and Amy Felicia Danielae also attended the event.

Addressing the meeting, professor Silo expressed his happiness over the initiative to organise the alumni meet.

In Ranchi, the meeting was concluded in the presence of the chapter's chairman Manoj Kumar. Meanwhile, IIMCAA president Prasad Sanyal, who was also present there, discussed about IIMCAA Medical Assistant Fund and IIMCAA Scholarships.

Several other members like Vijay Pandey, Ritesh Verma, Afzal Alam, Devrit Singh, Amit Gupta, Pranav Pratyush Das among others also addressed the meeting.

The annual meeting in Kolkata was presided over by the chapter president Subhir Bhowmick while general secretary Piyali Chatterjee coordinated it. IIMCAA president Prasad Sanyal, organisation secretary Ritesh Verma, central committee member Atul Gupta and many other senior alumni members also addressed the meeting in Kolkata.

The Bengal chapter decided to organise seminars on issues related to mass media at the local level.