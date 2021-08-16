IIT Bombay extends accommodation, scholarships to Afghani students amid political crisis in the neighbouring nation

Mumbai: In view of the ongoing Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, IIT Bombay has taken a big initiative. IIT Bombay has announced that 11 students from Afghanistan studying in their institute will not only be given accommodation in the hostel campus but these 11 students will also be given scholarships for their studies.

In a special conversation with Zee News, IIT Bombay Director Subhasish Choudhary said that apart from this, considering the current situation, these children have also been given the option that if they are not able to continue their studies this year, then they will be considered to defer their admission.

Subhashish Chaudhary says that amid the situation of the civil war in Afghanistan we don't want the future of these students to be played with. These children should get higher education and when the situation in Afghanistan is better, they should contribute to their nation-building.

All this responsibility has been entrusted to ICCR (The Indian Council for Cultural Relations). A total of 11 children are from Afghanistan, out of which 9 children had gone to Afghanistan due to COVID-19 and are attending online classes.

"2 students are still living in IIT Bombay. Considering a special case, I have offered to give education to the students of Afghanistan by keeping them in IIT Bombay, but now that the Kabul airport itself has been closed, how will the remaining 9 students leave the country in these circumstances and come to IIT Bombay, No one has the answer to this question," said Chaudhary.

The Mumbai office of ICCR is constantly in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kabul regarding the visa and return of these students to Mumbai.