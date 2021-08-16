Afghanistan crisis live updates: No country for men; thousands of men try to flee from Afghanistan

NEW DELHI/KABUL: Fearing a return of the brutal Taliban rule of the past, thousands of Afghan nationals, including men, have been trying to flee the war-ravaged country after the fall of Kabul and other provincial capitals of Afghanistan. Those who have lived in areas controlled by the Islamic militants in recent years are watching with growing fear as the insurgents have overrun most of the country while international forces withdraw.

Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul. Meanwhile, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern implored Taliban leaders to uphold human rights in Afghanistan by allowing women to continue in work and education and to let foreigners and Afghans who want to leave the country go.

"I would just again implore those who made these moves in recent days to acknowledge what the international community has called for - human rights and the safety of their people," Ardern said.

"What we want to see is women and girls being able to access work and education. These are things that have traditionally not been available to them where there has been governance by Taliban," she added.

The Taliban fighters on Sunday made further advances in Afghanistan and took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. The insurgents entered the capital city amid President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to Tajikistan in order to avoid bloodshed.

The Kabul airport is now flooded with hundreds of desperate Afghans seeking to leave Afghanistan. The United Nations Secretary-General has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the current situation and has urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint. Antonio Guterres stated that the UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote the human rights of all Afghans.

ALSO READ | Why Afghanistan is facing the wrath of Taliban; a brief history of dreaded extremist group