Afghanistan crisis live updates: No country for men; thousands of men try to flee from Afghanistan

16 August 2021, 13:04 PM
Fearing a return of the brutal Taliban rule of the past, thousands of Afghan nationals, including men, have been trying to flee the war-ravaged country after the fall of Kabul and other provincial capitals of Afghanistan. Those who have lived in areas controlled by the Islamic militants in recent years are watching with growing fear as the insurgents have overrun most of the country while international forces withdraw. Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul.
Chaos, panic as thousands gather at Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan, US troops fire shots to disperse crowd
16 August 2021, 12:19 PM
BREAKING! Air India's AI 126 Chicago-Delhi flight diverted to Gulf airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace.
16 August 2021, 11:44 AM
BREAKING: Due to the closure of Afghan airspace, flights can't operate, confirms Air India to ANI on Kabul-bound flight from Delhi.
16 August 2021, 11:09 AM
A video has gone viral on social media that shows hundreds jostling to board a flight at the Kabul Airport. Visuals from the Kabul Airport, where reportedly thousands of people have gathered to flee the war-torn country, are doing rounds on social media platforms since Sunday.
Latest pictures from Kabul Airport. People are on their own now while the world watches in silence. Only sane advise to Afghan people…RUN pic.twitter.com/RQGw28jFYx
More pictures from Kabul Airport. People want to just leave Afghanistan for whatever it takes for an air ticket. pic.twitter.com/MU46GhI0PZ
Last struggle to get onboard…#KabulAirlift pic.twitter.com/58nydCpHS3
16 August 2021, 11:00 AM
BREAKING! US troops fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac. "The crowd was out of control," a US official told Reuters and said that the firing was only done to defuse the chaos.
16 August 2021, 10:45 AM
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has said that the situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated much faster than expected. She implored Taliban leaders to uphold human rights in Afghanistan by allowing women to continue in work and education and to let foreigners and Afghans who want to leave the country go.
"I would just again implore those who made these moves in recent days to acknowledge what the international community has called for - human rights and the safety of their people," Ardern said.
"What we want to see is women and girls being able to access work and education. These are things that have traditionally not been available to them where there has been governance by Taliban," she added.
16 August 2021, 09:51 AM
Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country's airspace.
16 August 2021, 09:48 AM
BREAKING! Air India Kabul bound flight from Delhi will now fly at 12:30 pm today, instead of 8:30 pm.
16 August 2021, 09:27 AM
War is over: The Taliban fighters have declared that the war in Afghanistan was over after they took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. "Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban`s political office, was quoted as saying by Reuters.
"Thanks to God, the war is over in the country," Mohammad Naeem added.
16 August 2021, 09:23 AM
Media reports claim that there has been gunfire in the area of the Kabul airport, the main point of evacuations out of Afghanistan.
16 August 2021, 09:22 AM
As per the latest reports, the Pentagon has authorized another 1,000 troops to help evacuate US citizens and Afghans who worked for them from Kabul. The Biden-led government has also said that it would assume air traffic control to facilitate the departure of thousands of Americans.
The official statement said that it is working to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul 'to enable the safe departure of the US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights'.
16 August 2021, 09:19 AM
Amid the worsening situation in Afghanistan, former US President Donald Trump has called on his successor Joe Biden to step down. The Republican said that it was time for Biden to resign for what he has allowed happening in Afghanistan. Click here to read more
16 August 2021, 08:59 AM
Antonio Guterres to address the UN Security Council's open meeting on Afghanistan situation.
16 August 2021, 08:13 AM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. He added, "We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."
An update on the situation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/26BtPrlic4
16 August 2021, 08:11 AM
A video has gone viral on social media that reportedly shows the chaos at the Kabul Airport, hours after the Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital.
Total chaos at Kabul airport. People try to get flights out of Afghanistan. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/oKWxZs3N4x
16 August 2021, 07:56 AM
Meanwhile, the US Department of State has released a joint statement on the Afghanistan situation saying that they support and are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.
The official statement issued along with several other countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom further read that those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.
The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so. Roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained. https://t.co/lsNdsPETsW
16 August 2021, 07:48 AM
16 August 2021, 07:48 AM
"Left country to avoid bloodshed," said Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as Kabul fell to the Taliban fighters on Sunday. Ghani said he took the step in order to avoid bloodshed and clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents. The 72-year-old who has been leading the country since 2014, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the 'honour, wealth and preservation' of Afghanistan's people. Click here to read more
16 August 2021, 07:46 AM
Amid the deepening Afghanistan crisis, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation and urged the Taliban insurgents to exercise utmost restraint. He said that the conflict in Afghanistan is forcing hundreds of thousands to flee amid reports of serious human rights violations. Click to read more
"All abuses must stop," the UN Chief expressed and added that the international humanitarian law and human rights, especially the hard-won gains of women and girls, must be preserved.
I’m deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan & urge the Taliban & all others to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives & ensure humanitarian needs can be met.
The @UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement & promote human rights of all Afghans.
Conflict in Afghanistan is forcing hundreds of thousands to flee amid reports of serious human rights violations.
All abuses must stop.
International humanitarian law and human rights, especially the hard-won gains of women and girls, must be preserved.
