IIT-Bombay Gate exam 2021 on February 6, check last minute preparation tips

IIT-Bombay GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will conduct the General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 from Saturday (February 6) across the country. Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay has released the exam day guidelines for General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website - gate.iitb.ac.in. The institute has released guidelines that have to be followed by candidates to ensure a safe and secure environment for all exam functionaries.

The admit card for the examination has been released and can be downloaded from the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

With less than a week time left for the GATE 2021 exam, students are looking foward to preparation tips to sail through the exam. Take a look at some of the tips that will help you smoothen your exam preparations.

- Take a quick look at the short notes, tables, flow charts, that you may have prepared.

- Take out the previous years’ GATE question papers and practice as many as possible.

- If there is a question that pops up in your mind regarding any concept, this is the right time to clear your doubts.

- For questions going wrong, try to find the key reason and work on your weakness, if any.

- Do not stress out while studying and take frequent breaks as well. Make sure you take enough short breaks and get adequate hours of sleep.

The GATE 2021 Examination will take place from Saturday (February 6) to Sunday (February 14).

Live TV