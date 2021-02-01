हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gate 2021 exam

IIT-Bombay Gate exam 2021 on February 6, check last minute preparation tips

With less than a week time left for the GATE 2021 exam, to be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, students are looking forward to preparation tips to sail through the exam. Take a look at some of the tips that will help you smoothen your exam preparations. 

IIT-Bombay Gate exam 2021 on February 6, check last minute preparation tips
Representational Image

IIT-Bombay GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will conduct the General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 from Saturday (February 6) across the country. Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay has released the exam day guidelines for General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website - gate.iitb.ac.in. The institute has released guidelines that have to be followed by candidates to ensure a safe and secure environment for all exam functionaries. 

The admit card for the examination has been released and can be downloaded from the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. 

With less than a week time left for the GATE 2021 exam, students are looking foward to preparation tips to sail through the exam. Take a look at some of the tips that will help you smoothen your exam preparations. 

 

Also Read: IIT-Bombay GATE 2021: Check exam day guidelines, direct link and other details

 

- Take a quick look at the short notes, tables, flow charts,  that you may have prepared. 

- Take out the previous years’ GATE question papers and practice as many as possible.

- If there is a question that pops up in your mind regarding any concept, this is the right time to clear your doubts.

- For questions going wrong, try to find the key reason and work on your weakness, if any.

- Do not stress out while studying and take frequent breaks as well. Make sure you take enough short breaks and get adequate hours of sleep. 

The GATE 2021 Examination will take place from Saturday (February 6) to Sunday (February 14). 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gate 2021 examIIT BombayGate exam datesGATE 2021IIT Bombay Gate exam
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi greets Indian Coast Guard personnel on foundation day
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Union Budget 2021: What is expected in the Defence sector?