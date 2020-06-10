IIT Bombay is India’s top university, says QS World University Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has been ranked as India’s top university among top 200 global universities, according to the QS World University Rankings. The other two Indian institutes in top 200 are Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi.

The rankings are based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio, compilers of the rankings said.

IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd, while IISc is 185th and IIT Delhi is at 193rd place. A total of 21 Indian higher education institutions are in the top 1000. IISc is ranked as India’s best research university with a score of 100/100 on the ‘citations per faculty’ indicator.

Other IITs in the top 500 are: Madras (275), Kharagpur (314), Kanpur (350), Roorkee (383) and Guwahati (470).

According to the compilers of the rankings, the Indian higher education performs most strongly in measure of research quality but the universities in India are failing to increase academic standing, teaching capacity, and levels of internationalisation.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ranked as the world’s best university, followed by Stanford University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd).