GATE 2023

IIT Kanpur launches GATE 2023 official website gate.iitk.ac.in, check full exam schedule here

Candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 exam at the official website gate.iitk.ac.in from August 30, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur launched the GATE 2023 official website on Wednesday (July 27). The website was launched by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, on behalf of the institution, which is the organizing institute for the upcoming GATE 2023. Candidates will now be able to apply GATE 2023 exam at the official website gate.iitk.ac.in from August 30, 2022.

Earlier, Karandikar informed that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. IIT Kanpur will commence the registration for GATE 2023 in the first week of September 2022. 

Here's how to apply for GATE 2023

  1. Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.
  2. Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.
  3. Register yourself and log in with the application number generated
  4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  5. Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page 

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.

