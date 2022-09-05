IIT Madras 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA programme, EMBA. The official websites for the EMBA 2023 Program are doms.iitm.ac.in and iitm.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications there. The EMBA programme at IIT Madras is concentrated on offering cutting-edge information that is in line with business needs. The application deadline is October 10, 2022.

IIT Madras Executive MBA 2022– Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Postgraduate Admissions’ link under the Academics tab

Visit the official website of the Department of Management Studies.

Register for the EMBA 2023 programme and fill in the application form

Upload all documents required and pay the application fees

Submit the form and download it for future reference.

IIT Madras Executive MBA 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have earned their bachelor's degree in any subject with a grade point average of at least 60 per cent in order to be admitted to the IIT Madras EMBA 2023 programme.

Additionally, candidates must have at least three years of professional experience. No CAT score is necessary for enrollment in this specific MBA programme. The Institute's Department of Management Studies will conduct an admission exam and interview process to choose candidates.

Candidates may apply for the MBA programme at IIT Madras till October 10, 2022. The classes will be offered on weekends and will be taught in a hybrid format by IIT Madras. The first day of classes is anticipated to be in January 2023.