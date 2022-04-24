25 more people tested positive for Covid-19 at IIT Madras on Saturday taking the total toll to 55, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

"The cases have increased to 55. The samples have been sent for genomic sequencing analysis (to identify the variant of the virus)... We expect the result to be out in two-three weeks...," principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told PTI.

RIn a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan can be seen interacting with the students.

"Do not worry. The IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital within a 3 km radius from here (King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research). At this point in time, no one requires hospitalisation. Everyone is identified with mild symptoms...But at the same time you should not be overconfident," Radhakrishnan is seen telling them in the clip.

Positive students have been asked to immediately inform the authorities if they experience any unusual symptoms or discomfort.

Covid protocols in place

"We are enforcing COVID-19 compliance rigorously with student volunteers. In addition to this, all students are fully vaccinated. IIT Madras has handled three waves (of COVID-19) effectively, and we believe that the lessons learnt will help us handle the current cases effectively", IIT Madras said

Later, addressing reporters at the institute, Radhakrishnan said the IIT-M has stepped up adherence to Covid-19 protocols laid down by the government on its campus and added that this should be practised even when the cases are low.

Reiterating his earlier comments that the XE variant was not detected in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said the state is geared up to handle the infections with adequate infrastructure.

"About 1.17 lakh beds to treat COVID-19 patients and oxygen generators are available. But at the same time, nobody requires hospitalisation. Only one COVID-19 patient in Salem is under hospitalisation while the rest of the affected patients (in Tamil Nadu) are under home isolation", he noted.

(With PTI inputs)

