हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Illicit liquor racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, more than 70,000 people arrested

"In one-and-a-half years since the formation of Special Enforcement Bureau, over 70,000 people had been arrested. It is one of its kind bureau across the country," said officials. 

Illicit liquor racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, more than 70,000 people arrested
(Credits: ANI)

Vijaywada: Over 70,000 people have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing of illicit liquor in the last one and half year in Andhra Pradesh, informed officials.

"In one-and-a-half years since the formation of Special Enforcement Bureau, over 70,000 people had been arrested. It is one of its kind bureau across the country," said Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary (Excise and Commercial Taxes), Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Special Chief Secretary further said that tonnes of black jaggery, which is the main ingredient for manufacturing illicit liquor have been destroyed in the last two years by the Special Enforcement Bureau.

"As per the orders of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy, we`ll take action against anybody who is found manufacturing illicit liquor. No one will be barred," said Bhargava.

This comes amid opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest on Saturday in Vijayawada against the ruling YSRCP government alleging the rise of illicit liquor in the state.

TDP MLA Gadde Ramamohan, one of the protesters claimed that the liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh are manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and the chief minister`s relatives for making money.

"These liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh aren`t sold in other states. It`s manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and CM`s relatives, they are making money," Ramamohan told ANI while showing the liquor brands. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh officialsIllicit alcoholillicit liquorJagan Mohan Reddy
Next
Story

India-Australia second virtual summit today, Scott Morrison to unveil Rs 1,500-crore investment package

Must Watch

PT42M25S

Deshhit Live : 'Adamant' Modi for Russia|