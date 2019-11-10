close

Cyclone Bulbul

IMD: Cyclone Bulbul will weaken into depression during next 12 hours

Cyclone Bulbul will move east-northeastwards and weaken into a depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood during the next 12 hours, added the IMD. According to the Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence, West Bengal, seven persons have died and around 4.65 lakh people are affected in the state.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: The deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood lay centred at 5:30 pm on Sunday about 170 km east-northeast of Sunderban National Park, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

At 8:30 am today, it lay centred over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood, about 180 km east-northeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 70 km east-northeast of Sunderban National Park, 140 km east-southeast of Kolkata and 60 km west-northwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Cyclone BulbulCycloneDeep depressionIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)
