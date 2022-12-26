IMD forecast rain in THESE states, temperature to dip further- Check latest weather updates for these states

Weather report: A five-day fog warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for a number of northern Indian states. Over the next 24 hours, there is a good chance that dense to very dense fog may appear in a few places over Punjab, as well as a few places over Haryana and Chandigarh. IMD predicts that areas of dense fog will occasionally emerge across West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. IMD forecasts that on December 27, dense to very dense fog will probably be present in numerous places over Punjab.

Delhi

In certain regions of Delhi, a cold wave on Monday caused dense fog that reduced visibility to only 50 metres, disrupting both train and road traffic. Cold waves and thick fog are affecting Delhi, where the minimum temperature has dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below average.

Himachal Pradesh

The onset of the cold wave has begun as a result of the change in the weather in Himachal Pradesh. In Keylong, the location of Lahaul's headquarters, Sunday was the coldest day of the year. Here, the minimum and highest temperatures in Celsius were -10.8 and 1.4, respectively. In seven locations in five of the state's districts—Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, and Mandi—the temperature has fallen below zero.

Punjab

Amritsar is experiencing a chilly snap with fog and record-low temperatures of 6.5 degrees Celsius. This temperature will be there for next upcoming five days. According to IMD, there might be a gradual reduction in intensity and spread of dense/very dense fog. Bathinda, Punjab, recorded its low temperature at 3.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below average.

Uttar Pradesh

According to IMD, there might be a gradual reduction in intensity and spread of dense/very dense fog. Over the past two days, scattered light rain has fallen in a few locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, the school timing in various districts from class 1 to 8 has been changed from 10 am to 3 pm till December 31 due to cold weather and heavy fog.

Bihar

The fog sheet is enveloped in the morning and evening along with the decrease in Patna's minimum temperature. As a result, visibility has increased to as much as 100 metres. The drivers in such circumstances must be vigilant when driving. Due to the poor visibility, train and flight operations were also impacted. Due to cold waves, many schools have been closed.

Rajasthan

According to IMD, there might be a gradual reduction in intensity and spread of dense/very dense fog conditions.

Chhatisgarh

Raipur, in Chhattisgarh, registered a temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius during the course of the previous 24 hours, making it the district with the highest temperature. Additionally, if we discuss the regions of Chhattisgarh with the lowest temperatures, then the location with the lowest temperature was Narayanpur, where the temperature was 8.9 Celsius.In addition to this, Chhattisgarh may experience ongoing cold winds.

Maharashtra weather

Due to the developing cold, bonfires have been lit in several areas, and the weather authority has projected that the cold would worsen in many regions of Maharashtra over the next few days. According to reports, the state's temperature would drop as a result of chilly winds coming from the Himalayas.

Tamil Nadu

The regional meteorological centre of Chennai has predicted moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Chennai and other areas of the state after witnessing a dry week and quiet rainfall activity. Many schools have been closed due to rainfall in many districts.

Kerala

Over the southern coastal states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there may be isolated areas with heavy rains. Due to the influence of this system, Lakshadweep may get heavy rainfall on Tuesday, December 27 and South Coastal Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on Monday, December 26. According to the media reports, the same weather is observed for next two days.

There will be extremely cold temperatures in Delhi. Isolated regions of West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh are quite likely to encounter intense fog during the course of the next three days.